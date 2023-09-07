Barnet MP Theresa Villiers was amongst many who gathered on Monday morning at Potters Bar station to celebrate the introduction of a new 84B bus route to Barnet Hospital.

This part of the 84 service was discontinued last year and Theresa has been campaigning ever since to restore it. Thanks to funding from Hertsmere and Hertfordshire councils, the new 84B route will run from Potters Bar to Barnet and will reconnect two local hospitals.

Theresa addressed the gathering alongside the leader of Hertsmere Council, Cllr Jeremy Newmark. The Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr Chris Myers, cut a ribbon to formerly open the new service (and also sliced into a bus shaped cake!).

Speaking after the event, Theresa said: “It is great news that the campaign to save the 84 bus to Barnet has been successful. I pay tribute to all the residents who fought hard to bring back their bus. Their dedicated efforts have made this happen. I also thank Hertsmere and Hertfordshire councils who have provided the funding and got this new 84B service operating.

“I know that many of my constituents were really upset to lose this vital public transport connection to Potters Bar, particularly people needing to use NHS facilities there. I have been working hard to try to find a solution and lobbied local councils, TfL, and the Department for Transport on this important issue.

“Now the service is back, it’s vital that it is used. It’s a case of ‘use-it-or-lose-it’. Funding is only secured for around 18 months of operation. I’ll continue to press for a solution which secures the long term future of the service. I believe a relatively modest contribution from TfL, plus good passenger numbers, will mean the 84B route becomes permanent.

“I will always fight for good public transport options in my constituency. What has happened regarding the 84 bus shows how much people value their local bus services.”

