EasyHotel has reported a rise in occupancy levels in 2023 in light of multiple sports events across Europe.

According to the budget hotel chain, the most significant boost to occupancy levels came from the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal in January 2023, where a 117% surge in occupancy was recorded against the prior year.

The group noted that football matches have “played a big role” in driving its occupancy rates over the past few years. Interest in the Women’s Euros tournament in 2022 saw 98% occupancy at its Sheffield hotel, for example.

Daniel Thompson, head of Marketing at EasyHotel, said: “Experiencing the electric atmosphere of live sports events is unparalleled, uniting supporters, friends and families alike.

“At easyHotel, our great value hotels prove very popular for those looking to spend less on accommodation without compromising on comfort so they can spend on the sports they love.”

He added: “Our guests want to spend their budgets exploring the vibrant city they’re in – whether it’s a tense rivalry match, the prestigious Wimbledon final or the gripping World Snooker Championship – rather than the inside of their hotel room.”