This top of the table clash saw St Panteleimon FC travel to the unbeaten and in-form Real Bedford FC. A large crowd gathered to see what promised to be a great match and they would not be disappointed!

Both teams started well but St Panteleimon had the better of the chances and on 18 minutes took the lead through Courtney Massay following some great interplay by Jonathan Moura and Ahmed Doukhi. Courtney, very much inform, thundered his header home from 8 yards and the visitors could have extended their lead before the break with two further chances. The half ended 1-0 to the Saints.

When play resumed, it was Real Bedford who edged the possession but could not get through the impressive defensive wall marshalled by Clayton Afonso & Toib Adeyemi. In fact it was a fluke own goal scored by Renzo Alves that saw this match level on 52 minutes. Real Bedford, feeling more confident with the goal, continued to press forward but as they did, gaps were beginning to appear that St Panteleimon would exploit on three occasions. A great run into the box by Ahmed saw him fouled and a penalty awarded that Courtney slotted home for his second and then Flavio added a third following a terrific solo run. The fourth was an absolute rocket from Joao Praes that beat the keeper from 25 yards making the score 4-1 to The Saints and a big 3 points on the road.