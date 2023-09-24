Spartan South Midlands League

St Panteleimon 4 Colney Heath 0

A pleasant afternoon for a game of football and the opportunity for the Saints to go top of the league, and that they did.

For the first 20 minutes of the game the game was pretty evenly matched, with both teams working each other out and Colney picking up a 2 yellow cards in the process.

By the 25th minute the Saints were finding the spaces to exploit. It was in the 28th minute that left back Renzo Alves, found space down the left and cut inside the edge of the penalty area to curl the ball in the top right hand corner.

It wasn’t long after that Flavio Gyawu-Kyem on the left wing found space to attack and slotted the ball nicely home in the 33rd minute.

It was one way traffic now with good possession football from the Saints and Courtney Massey scoring but only to be ruled out offside.

The second half began with Colney Heath competing well, challenging for every ball, looking to get back into the game. There where a few rush challenges around the 10th minute mark, which led to a fracas between the two sides and the coaching staff getting involved from the bench. This resulted with a red card for a Colney player and the Colney Heath coach.

The game was all but done now and allowed for George Frangeskou to make some early substitutions.

The third goal was scored by Courtney Massey in the 41st and the fourth from substitute Hamza Meizou who ran to celebrate with Gina Frangeskou as it was her birthday.

Sam Ejjayha was Colneys best player who ran tirelessly in the midfield and Renzo Alves with a disciplined performance for the Saints.

If you enjoy going to football matches, the standard of football played by Saint Panteleimon is definitely worthy of a watch.

Next league game is away to the league favourites Biggleswade United.

Michael Sifonios