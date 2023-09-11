St Panteleimon have been playing some very good football recently but have been guilty of squandering many of the great chances they create. Against Arlesey Town, that pattern continued! From the start this was all St Panteleimon and the opportunities to put this game to bed by half-time kept coming and going without conversion and half-time somehow ended 0-0. The second half saw the Saints reduced to 10 men following a second bookable offence by Vitor Hugo, who now misses the top of the table clash v Real Bedford on Saturday. The Saints also saw Courtney Massay sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes reducing them to just eight outfield players. Incredible it was during this time that St Panteleimon scored what proved to be the winner with a great run from Marcos Vinicius who crossed into the path of the excellent Hamza Meizou who headed home from close range. Another win for The Saints and an important 3 points.