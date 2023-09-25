Being the wife of a singing sensation and American superstar in the 1940’s with millions of fans and admirers must have been, in modern day behavioural language, “a challenge”. When that singer is Frank Sinatra, it is propelled to a whole other level. Excited to be taking on that challenge of portraying Nancy Sinatra in the world premiere of Sinatra The Musical at the Birmingham Rep Theatre is Australian Greek actor Phoebe Panaretos. We caught up with her during rehearsals…

“Nancy is a typical Italian, strong woman. She reminds me of my Yiayia,” says Phoebe, explaining, “In the 1940’s my bappou, like all men, were having affairs. She was strong and put up with it because back then, if you kept your family well fed and in a nice house, it was kind of accepted.

“Nancy put up with a lot but still maintained that strength of character. Despite being divorced from Frank for many years, they remained good friends and she was the only one who could really tell him the truth. Fame and fortune got to him and I think she had enough after 13 years, but thanks to her support, he continued to make beautiful music.”

So how does Nancy fit into the musical side of it?

“Nancy was this powerhouse who spoke her mind but privately she would break down because she really loved Frank. What’s really beautiful about the music for her is whenever she is singing, it’s like a soliloquy of her feelings and thoughts, particularly one song in the show, Come Rain or Come Shine, which Nancy sings to her daughter when she realises her dad isn’t going to come home. There’s probably a fair bit in the show that people can relate to. The mother-daughter relationship that’s exposed is really tender and beautiful. It is an emotional show.”

Phoebe was born in Sydney, Australia in 1990. Her mother is from Limassol, Cyprus; she moved to Australia in 1974, and her dad’s side is from the Greek island of Kythira.

Growing up amongst a big Greek community in Sydney, most of Phoebe’s childhood friends were Greek, mainly Kythirians in fact. She attended Greek school and often went to church but stopped both after her bappou died when she was 9 years old. “He was the one who kept our Greek heritage alive and looking back, I regret those decisions. Now as an adult, I’ve learnt to embrace my culture and I go back to Greece every year. It’s a big part of who I am and I didn’t even take my husband’s last name as I wanted to stay Panaretos.”

As a child of first generation immigrants, it wasn’t easy for her starting out as a young actor.

“I wouldn’t get roles because I had the wrong look. I didn’t look Australian enough. That’s definitely changed over the years and it’s become more diverse and inclusive.”

Phoebe added, “Mum put up with a lot in Australia being an immigrant. She had a Cypriot accent, couldn’t really speak English and I definitely grew up aware that we were different. What I loved about moving to London end of 2019 is the fact that it’s such a multicultural city. I remember telling my husband, ‘nobody asks me here if I’m Greek.’”

Phoebe attended Newton High School of Performing Arts in 2008, where she says she really flourished. “It’s right in the heart of Sydney’s LGBTQ community and it was great; I was surrounded by people who loved singing and dancing like me and I sort of found my tribe there, my people. One of my best friends, Alex Gibson-Giorgio, is also in the show. We moved here together and now we’re doing the show together – he’s in the ensemble and he’s actually the first understudy for Frank so they’ll be a time when we’ll get to do it together and that will be pretty special.”

After Newton, Phoebe attended the Victoria College of the Arts to study drama, graduating in 2011.

Her big break came in 2014 when she made international headlines after being handpicked by Baz Lurhmann (Elvis, Moulin Rouge) to play the lead role of Fran in the world premiere of the stage adaptation of Strictly Ballroom the Musical, touring Australia for two years.

“The audition process lasted over 9 months and was really challenging, but that whole experience was amazing and shaped me and the actor that I am today. It was an eye opener and made me hungry for more. Baz is an exceptional talent to be around. It was my first big job and pretty unbeatable.”

Phoebe continued, “It was oddly difficult to get work after that and anything I did do was not as big and spectacular but I was still creating characters and doing what I love.”

After almost returning to Australia, she was selected to portray the role on Inez in Zorro at London’s Charing Cross Theatre, getting rave reviews.

“It really went well for me. People with decision making power came to see the show and if it wasn’t for Zorro, I probably wouldn’t be here rehearsing for Sinatra!”

Creating Nancy in a new musical is a great experience says Phoebe, and it’s also the first time she has been directed by a woman. Olivier Award-winner and three-time Tony Award-winner, Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes and The Pajama Game) directs the first show of its kind to explore Frank’s life off stage and on, in a musical about his renowned life and enduring legacy.

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

“Sinatra the Musical does not change history,” says Phoebe. “Frank was a playboy and the show does not shy away from that – it’s truthful and balanced. That side won’t shock anyone, but seeing Nancy’s perspective will make the audience feel for her. The creative team have done a great job of telling the story of the women in Frank’s life and him breaking away from his family.”

Sinatra The Musical will have its world premiere at Birmingham Rep Theatre, running from 23 September to 28 October 2023. Tickets can be booked online at https://sinatra.lnk.to/SinatraMusical or via the box office 0121 236 4455.

