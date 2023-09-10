Scotland could seal Euro 2024 qualification as soon as next week after confidently sweeping aside Cyprus in Larnaca to maintain their 100% start in Group A.

Goals in the opening half hour from Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn set up a straightforward night for Steve Clarke’s side, who earned a fifth straight win in the section.

It means Scotland need just two points from their remaining three qualifiers – away to Spain and Georgia, then at home against Norway – to guarantee an appearance at back-to-back European Championships.

However, their place in next summer’s finals in Germany could be secured as early as Tuesday if Norway and Georgia draw in Oslo.

While that match is going on, the Scots will be hosting England in a friendly at Hampden (19:45 BST) and will do so in fine form.

Having won their previous 10 group qualifying matches in a row before the trip to Cyprus, Clarke’s men put in a performance which justified the pre-match confidence of fans and pundits, and underlined their strong run.

After just six minutes, McTominay nodded in the opener when McGinn flicked Andy Robertson’s cross into his path, and 10 minutes later Porteous stabbed in his first Scotland goal after a deep free kick.

McGinn then effectively sealed a huge victory as he finished a flowing move involving Billy Gilmour, Che Adams and McTominay by curling the ball home from the edge of the box.

The serenity of it all must have felt surreal to the more than 4,000 Scotland fans who packed out the AEK Arena, and many will now be booking flights to Germany for next summer.