Russia has thrown its weight behind the prompt appointment of a special envoy or adviser tasked with addressing the enduring division of Cyprus, a matter that falls under the jurisdiction of the UN Secretary-General. What sets Russia’s position apart is a distinct condition: the chosen envoy must secure the approval of the UN Security Council, introducing an additional layer of oversight and accountability into the equation.

This remarkable turn of events, as brought to light by Philenews, adds a novel dimension to the complex Cyprus situation. Russia has made it clear that the selection of such an envoy could serve as a linchpin in revitalizing and reinvigorating comprehensive negotiations.

Against the backdrop of ongoing discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York, Russia has meticulously laid out four fundamental principles that guide its stance on the longstanding Cyprus issue, which remains divided since the Turkish invasion of 1974.

First and foremost, Moscow champions a resolution that harmonizes with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. These resolutions advocate for the establishment of a bicommunal and bizonal federation on the island, characterized by a singular international legal identity, sovereignty, and citizenship.

Furthermore, Russia emphatically asserts that any final solution model must garner approval from both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, free from external influence, with an unequivocal rejection of arbitrary timetables.

Moscow’s stance also underscores the vital necessity of engaging the permanent members of the Security Council when deliberating the international dimensions of the Cyprus issue.

Russia boldly advocates a departure from the existing guarantee system, historically facilitated by the United Kingdom, Greece, and Turkey. Instead, they propose a shift towards a guarantee system led by the UN Security Council.

Russia’s call for the appointment of a Special Envoy or Adviser, subject to approval by the UN Security Council, holds the potential to breathe new life into a comprehensive negotiation process aimed at resolving the Cyprus issue. This development introduces an innovative perspective into the protracted conflict, underlining Russia’s active role in shaping the future of Cyprus.

[With information sourced from Philenews]