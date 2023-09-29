Roberta Metsola to visit Cyprus on occasion of independence day

Photograph: Dimitris [email protected]/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will be in Cyprus on Sunday, on the occasion of the independence day of the Republic of Cyprus, where she will also attend the annual independence day parade, the Cyprus News Agency has been told.

In the morning, Metsola will visit the Presidential Palace where she will lay a wreath at the statue of Makarios III, first President of the Republic of Cyprus, and will then have a meeting with President Christodoulides. The two will then hold a joint press conference, after which they will attend the annual independence day parade.