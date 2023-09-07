Greek-American actress, producer and singer/songwriter Rita Wilson and popular Greek singer Christos Mastoras have joined forces once again for the duet Oli Mazi (We Are All Together), written primarily for the soundtrack of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The infectious, dance-infused single is written by Rita together with Oscar winner and 12 Grammy Award winner Diane Warren, who has penned songs for many major artists including Celine Dion, Cher, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and more.

Rita Wilson explains: “Greek people are known for their love of family. OLI MAZI means “all together.” The song is about bringing people together whether it’s your birth family or chosen family, being there for each other and celebrating that love and connection…”

Christos says, “After our first collaboration on ‘Let Me Be’ it’s such a great pleasure to work with Rita Wilson again on this new song for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, a movie that I’m a huge fan of. ‘OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)’ is a song that I loved from the moment Rita shared it with me. I hope people love it as much as we do.”

Written and directed by Nia Vardalos, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 stars Nia, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone with Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin. Catch it in cinemas from Friday 8 September.