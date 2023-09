Voting is now open, so click here to cast your vote. Voting closes at midnight CET on Friday, October 6.

Shortlisted by a panel of experts based on player achievements from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, the nominees are:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / Manchester City FC)Marcelo Brozović (Croatia / FC Internazionale Milano / Al Nassr FC)Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)İlkay Gündoğan (Germany / Manchester City FC / FC Barcelona);Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City FC)Rodrigo (Rodri) Hernández Cascante (Spain / Manchester City FC)Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia / SSC Napoli)Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain / Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)Victor Osimhen (Nigeria / SSC Napoli)Declan Rice (England / West Ham United FC / Arsenal FC)Bernardo Silva (Portugal / Manchester City FC)

Declan has made an instant impression since joining us in the summer, winning our Player of the Month award for August and scoring a crucial late goal in September’s 3-1 win against Manchester United.