Revenue from tourism amounted to €1,090 million in the first half of this year marking an annual increase of 30.4% compared with the first half of last year and 8.7% compared with the first six months of 2019, when Cyprus has registered its historic tourist arrivals record.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) revenue from tourism amounted to €1.090,1 million compared to €835,7 million in the corresponding period of 2022, and €1,003.2 million in the first half of 2019.

Tourist revenue in June 2023 reached €361.5 million in June 2023 compared to €292.7 million in the respective period of last year, Cystat added.

The average expenditure per person was €791.03 in June 2023 compared to €786,03 in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.6%.

According to Cystat, tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 34,8% of the total tourists in June 2023) spent on average €96.13 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 10.2% of the total tourists) spent on average €124.72.

Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 6.6%), spent on average €77.12 per day, Cystat added.