Detectives from Islington are urgently appealing for help to trace a man who absconded from a mental health facility in Islington.

Mohamed Mboob, 36, was last seen around midday on Friday, 25 August and is known to have headed in the direction of Archway station.

He is also wanted in relation to an alleged indecent exposure committed in July.

CCTV footage and an image shows him near a McDonald’s restaurant in Stratford, east London, on 27 August between approximately 10:30 and 12:30hrs.

During the clip Mboob can be seen wearing multi-coloured distinctive patchwork dungarees and gold trainers and was carrying a black rucksack. He is described as Black, of slim build, 5ft 7in tall and has highlighted hair.

Mr Mboob has links to the Paddington, Stratford, Brent Cross, Hackney and Bromley areas.

He may use the alias name Jimmie Toshi.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley from Central North BCU is leading the investigation and is urging the public to provide assistance in locating Mboob. He said: “My investigation team has been diligently trying to trace Mr Mboob for around two weeks.

“Through detailed enquiries, we have established several sightings of Mr Mboob in the Stratford area however he could be anywhere in London or further afield.

“I am asking for anyone with sightings of Mr Mboob to call 101 without delay and if anyone sees him, especially women, my advice is not to approach him and dial 999 immediately.

“He could be using public transport to travel, and again my advice to the public is not to approach him if seen.

“To aid our enquiries, I am today releasing footage of him wearing distinctive clothing, however he may now have changed his appearance including his hairstyle.

“My key priority is locating Mboob and I would encourage anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously to do so. I can assure you that all information provided will be immediately followed up.”

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Mboob should call police on 101, Tweet @MetCC or call Missing People on 116000, quoting 23MIS028958.

If seen, officers urge the public not to approach him but dial 999 immediately.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at the Crimestoppers website.