Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, was presented on Saturday with the President’s Medal, of the Queens College, from where he graduated in 1997 after studying Political Science, Economics and Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies.

The Medal was presented during a ceremony by the College’s President, Frank Wu, who said that they all admire Christodoulides’ progress which has been evident since his undergraduate years and that it was apparent even then that someday he would hold the office that he now does.

Wu referred to Christodoulides studies, academic and political career, noting that he has been admiratively effective in his roles. He also said that his years as a teacher, as a diplomat and politician have depended on his abilities as a writer, speaker and indeed critical thinker.

“Your lifework shows what a liberal arts education prepares people to do in today’s world. Your lifework also shows the value of commitment to public service”, he noted, addressing Christodoulides.

In his greeting, Director of the Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies and Chair of the Queens College European Languages and Literatures, Gerasimus Katsan, said that Christodoulides has truly set a shining example in his devotion to service to the Republic of Cyprus.

President and CEO of the American Network Solutions and President of the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” Philip Christopher said in his greeting that “we are working very hard for the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Center” adding that “the President willingly and of course as a graduate is making the Center bigger thatn ever.”

He added that “the whole community is very very proud of the President who is one of our own.”

In his response, President Christodoulides said that “it is a true honour to receive today the President’s Medal, and one that feels me with gratitude. The granting of this honour by Queens College has a deep, personal meaning to me,” he added.

“Queens College and the Centre for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies are very close to my heart; it is where I started my academic journey, where the seeds were planted that defined both my education and professional choices. I majored in Political Science, Economics, Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies, before graduating in 1997 and continuing with my postgraduate studies,” he noted.

“I bring back to memory how quickly I felt at home, how quickly I felt reassured that I could make it. A defining factor for this, especially during the first, difficult steps, was the Centre for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies and its people. The founder, professor at the Department of Political Science and soul of the Centre, the late Harry Psomiades, and my very good friend Effie Lekas, with whom I worked as a college assistant. I am forever grateful to them,” Christodoulides said.

He went on to say that “I often wonder how a space and its people can have a transformative effect on an individual, how they can be the driving force for constantly striving to contribute and achieve more.”

“That is precisely what this institution has generously offered to me and for this I am infinitely grateful. I also ponder on how my journey would unfold if I were in a place with less motivation and encouragement, without constant intellectual stimuli and how that would affect my future prospects,” he added.

Moreover, he referred to New York, noting that it was a city he also keeps very close to his heart. He also said that as an active member of the Cypriot American community “I was, and still consider myself to be, a part New Yorker, and a proud one at that.”

“In looking back to the experiences and knowledge I absorbed in some of my best years, here in Queens College, that have defined who I am today, I draw from the lessons and experiences of my younger self as I strive constantly, in my current capacity as President, to bring improvement and change for my country and its people,” Christodoulides concluded.

Christodoulides was accompanied at the ceremony by his spouse Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and members of the Cypriot delegation escorting him to New York.