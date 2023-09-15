Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, will have a meeting with UN Secretary – General in New York on September 22 at 1210 local time, while later on the same day he will have a working luncheon with the representatives of the UN Security Council Permanent Members.

Christodoulides will be in New York between September 16 and 23, to address the 78th UN General Assembly. On September 20 at 0930 he will address the Assembly.

According to a Presidency press release, while in New York the President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts, will attend institutional, multilateral UN meetings and will have meetings with the heads of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as representatives of energy and investment organisations.

President Christodoulides will take part on September 18 at the opening segment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) Summit, during which opening remarks will be delivered, among others, by the GA President and the UN Secretary – General.

On and the same day, the President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of state and government, at the UN building.

On September 19, President Christodoulides will attend a reception hosted by the UNSG in honour of the heads of the delegations participating in the General Assembly and after that he will attend the opening of the General Debate of the Assembly, which the UNSG will address.

In the evening, the President and his spouse, Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, will attend a reception hosted by the US President and his spouse in honour of the leaders attending the General Assembly.

On September 20 at 0930 local time the President will address the UN General Assembly. On the same day he will meet with the Greek Premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He will also have separate meetings with the President of Chevron International, Clay Neff, and the AJC CEO Ted Deutch.

After that, Christodoulides will meet with Archbishop of America, Elpidoforos, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese.

The next day he will have a working breakfast with a delegation of Ernst and Young, while later on he will welcome a delegation of CVC Capital. Moreover he will meet with an EXXON delegation.

On September 22 at 1210 local time he will have a meeting with the UN Secretary – General, at the latter’s office.

He will then attend a working luncheon with the representative of the five UN Security Council permanent members while in the evening he will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO), that he will address.

On September 23 the President will go to Queens College where a special ceremony will take place in his honour. After that he will speak at the FCAO National Convention.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Director of his Diplomatic Office, Marilena Raouna, the Deputy Director of his Diplomatic Office, Doros Vanezis, and other officers.