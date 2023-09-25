Victoras Papadopoulos, Director of the Press Office of the President, told CNA the National Council will convene on 17:30 local time Tuesday.

During the session, the President is expected to brief the National Council members on his contacts in New York and his meeting with the UN Chief.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The Greek Cypriot side under President Christodoulides is striving to revive UN-led talks, which have been stagnant since the last inconclusive round held in 2017 in the Swiss resort in Crans Montana.