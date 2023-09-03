President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, referred to the benefits of the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, after the reception ceremony of the latter at the Presidential Palace on Sunday afternoon.

President Christodoulides thanked the Israeli Prime Minister, on behalf of all Cypriots, for Israel’s support during recent fires in Limassol district.

Noting that this is the first visit of Prime Minister Netanyahu to Cyprus for 5 years, since May 2018 and that this is the second meeting of the two leaders since he President assumed his duties six months ago, the President said that this is a clear indication of the importance they attach to this relationship, “a strategic partnership of two like-minded democracies in the eastern Mediterranean”.

He added that he is looking forward to their deliberations, highlighting the need of deliverables, especially with regards to energy.

“I was very glad to hear your comments before coming to Cyprus and I am looking forward to our discussion and of course tomorrow, with (Greek Prime Minister) Kyriacos (Mitsotakis)”, during the trilateral meeting, he said, noting that this is the 9th trilateral meeting, since they started 8 years ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Christodoulides, saying that the friendship between Cyprus and Israel has never been stronger and it’s getting even stronger all the time.

“Since we have started this relationship, the East Mediterranean tripartite alliance, we have seen so many benefits, and still more to come”, he noted, referring, among other, to tourism, investments, high-tech commerce, security, etc.

He also said that he is looking forward to the tripartite with the Greek Prime Minister, noting that there are high possibilities for cooperation.

When Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived at Larnaca airport with his wife, he was received by Cyprus’ Minister of Defence, Michalis Yiorgallas and the Ambassador of Israel to Cyprus, Oren Anolik.