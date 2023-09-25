The cooperation between the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Malaga Ports Authority on issues of green transition, digitization and the blue economy was discussed during a visit of a Cypriot delegation to the Spanish city.

A delegation of the Municipality of Limassol, headed by the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, visited Malaga, where a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Municipality of Limassol and the Municipality of Malaga. The President of the Ports Authority, Dr Antonis St. Stylianou participated in the visit.

A Cyprus Ports Authority press release says that the President of the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Cypriot delegation met with the President of the Malaga Ports Authority and discussed at length the prospects of creating synergies between the two Authorities, with an emphasis on issues related to the green transition, digitization, the use of Renewable Energy Sources in port facilities, the circular and blue econom