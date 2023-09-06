Drugs were seized and a man arrested when police discovered a magic mushroom factory in Hatfield on Thursday (31 August).

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team and Operation Scorpion carried out a warrant in Deerswood Avenue following intelligence around drug concerns.

Inside the address they uncovered mushrooms being grown from spores to harvest.

Along with several jars and buckets of harvested mushrooms, officers discovered hundreds of swabs and petri dishes of different variants of mushroom spores. They also found chemicals and equipment used to grow the mushrooms, plus thousands of pounds worth of cash.

Sergeant Robert Wilson, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We arrested a 41 year old man from Hatfield in connection with the factory and he has been bailed whilst our investigation continues.

“I hope residents feel reassured that we are serious about tackling the local drug network. We know the devastating impact that drugs have on communities and we remain committed to targeting it.

“If you suspect drug activity in your local area, please do not hesitate to report it so that we can take suitable action.”

You can report information about drug dealing online at online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

If you suspect a drug deal is in progress, always call 999.