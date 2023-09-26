With the grassroots youth football season now in full swing, the many teams of community football club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored Omonia Youth FC, put in plenty of good performances.

Sophia Karanicholas’ and Samuel Arthur’s Under 16 Girls (photo above} put in another fantastic performance against a determined opponent. The opposition proved to be hard to break down, initially due to their compact formation but the girls kept going, enhancing their passing game which showed great promise once again. The girls were full of confidence, playing out from the back, drawing focus from their training session during the week. A goal from Gina to add to a fabulous hat-trick from Shekhinah gave the girls a well-deserved 4-1 win.





On Sunday, Savvas Zavros and David Poncia’s Under 18 Gold had a tough match but managed to win 4-2. Due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to play with only 11 players and no substitutes, meaning they had to use their heads to overcome the task ahead. The young men had been working on making runs in behind the opposition in training and coach David was pleased to see the Under 18 Gold the better team on the day, putting into practice what they worked on during the week. Four goals from four different players – Nathan, Leo, Callum, Ky, and a player of the match performance from Kaian, has put them in a strong position with seven points from the first nine available. Can they keep it up is the question.



Jack Markou’s Under 13 Green got back to winning ways in their second game of the season as they started on the front foot going a goal up in the 2nd minute. However they allowed a little complacency to set in and the boys found themselves 2-1 down in the blink of an eye.

The Under 13 Green regained their composure and soon the boys started playing the great football they are capable of. They battled hard and scored five more goals in the first half, going into half time 6-2 up. The second half saw the lads score another three goals, with just the one conceded, finishing the game with an emphatic victory. A hat-trick from striker Cos, a brace from Nicholas and goals from Jordan, Sebastian, Lysandros and Leo ensured a great team performance for the 9-3 win.

The newly formed Under 10 Wildcats team were raring to go in the Girls Super League.

The game started 4v4, so they tried a new formation to accommodate, however the game started to run away from them. The girls showed great improvement as the game went on and even got a goal back.

“I believe we struggled a bit with organisation and a lot of the other team’s goals came from mistakes we made from the back, but this is to be expected with a new team. However, in the second half we scored a brilliant goal, made some very good saves, and got stuck into tackles. It was all worth it to see lots of happy faces.”

“I saw a strong team today and I’m excited to work on improving on those factors in training. I am proud of the girls today, they did well!”, exclaimed assistant coach Athanasia, acting as deputy for the day.

George Constantinou’s Under 16 Gold team put on a really accomplished display for their match in the Watford Friendly League on Sunday. The boys played fast and quality football and were able to create a lot of chances as a result.

“We played some really good football for most of the game, but the best thing that they did today was their desire to win back the ball every time they lost it”, said coach and newly appointed co-chair of the club George. A 6-0 win, with a hat-trick from George, a brace from Dennis, and another goal from Oscar, as well as a Player of the Match performance from Maitham, has put the Under 16 Gold clear at the top of the league.

Last but not least, the George Agrotis and Nick Paraskeva’s Under 13 White were in action in the Green Division of the WFL and came away with a thumping 7-0 victory.

The team continued their perfect start to the season with a third win on the trot, holding on to top spot in the league with a complete performance. Coach Nick was particularly proud of his defence, stating “Absolutely delighted with a clean sheet and 3 goals coming from defenders which we have been working on in training, to encourage them to come forward and join the attack. Also loved to see two goals from long range free kicks. Solid dominant defending and free flowing attacking football, just as we like it!”

A brace by Zacki, earning himself the Player of the Match award, and five of the other goals coming from five different players, made for a very decorative display. The standout strike being an “absolute belter from Theo. We are so proud of him, he has improved so much, and scored a real screamer”, added the coach.

The club’s men’s teams were also in action with Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s I, sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres, faced a tricky away fixture against a very experienced team. The men did superbly, despite suffering three injuries in key positions, but a goal in each half from Yianni Polycarpou and Altin Kurti secured the win. Player of the Match was awarded to Solos Souris. After the match, Chris declared, “…three points and a clean sheet – take it and move on!”

