PICCADILLY LINE: From 0100 Saturday 9 (approximately) and all day Sunday 10 September, no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Cockfosters. Use Victoria line connections between Kings Cross and Finsbury Park and Night Bus Route N91 during Night Tube hours.

Replacement buses operate during the day onlyService PL5: Finchley Central (for Northern line) – Arnos Grove – Southgate – Oakwood – CockfostersService PL6: Finsbury Park (for Victoria line) – Manor House – Turnpike Lane – Wood Green – Bounds Green – New Southgate (for National Rail) – Arnos Grove

