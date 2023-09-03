With slogans, banners and placards, hundreds of citizens marched, on Saturday evening in Limassol, sending a messages of solidarity to the migrants and demonstrating against “fascist pogroms”.

The police made seven arrests in the framework of the measures taken to secure order. The demonstration ended peacefully. Participants, however, marched outside Limassol Central Police Station, protesting the arrests.

The march started at 19:30 under the surveillance by a numerous police force. Participants chanted slogans such as “not in Limassol, nor anywhere, crush the fascists everywhere” and “equality, love, solidarity”.

According to the Police, six arrests were made for offenses of illegal possession of offensive instruments. The seventh arrest concerned a man who allegedly called for people to attend the event on Saturday in order to oppose the demonstrators.