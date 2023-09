Greek singer Konstantinos Pantelides will be appearing with Thanos Tzanis in London on Saturday 14th October 2023 at Ariana Banqueting Suite , Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Tickets £65, £85, £105 includes x 3 platters.

For more information telephone Parikiaki on 020 8341 5853

Follow the latest on www.parikiaki.com