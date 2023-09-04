On Sunday, September 3, 2023, His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitini ordained Georgios Athanasopoulos to the holy office of the diaconate, at the Church of the Holy Trinity and Saint Luke in Birmingham. The new Deacon has a background in education and teaches at the Greek School of the Community of the Transfiguration in Coventry. His wife is also an educator and serves as the principal of the aforementioned school.

His Grace Bishop Maximos addressed the new Deacon, reflecting on priesthood and on a passage from the gospel reading of the day. “In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). Among other things, His Grace underlined that even though the world may forsake you, you will always have Jesus by your side to comfort and light your way. He encouraged the new Deacon to not forget that Christ was first denied, slandered, and crucified. After the Crucifixion, comes the Resurrection.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, the congregation offered their wishes to the new Deacon, and a reception followed in the community hall.