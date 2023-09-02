On the issue of RAAC we can assure parents, staff and pupils that #Islington schools will be open for the start of term next week, as scheduled.

📢 “At this time, the government has not notified us of any schools that need to be closed or partially closed, and we expect all schools to open next week.

“The safety of pupils and staff in Islington’s schools is of paramount importance.

“The issues with RAAC in buildings have been known about nationally for some time and we have been supporting and working closely with all schools and nursery schools in the borough to identify whether RAAC may be present in any of their buildings.

“We will continue to closely monitor our own education estate, and work with all other education providers in the borough, to ensure young people and staff in all settings are safe.”