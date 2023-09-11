New Salamis U14 Whites start the season with a fantastic 7-3 win against Whetstone Panthers, our boys played an amazing game with a great team effort after our long summer break, with assistant coach Muzo absent we stuck in to the game after a slow 10min start we shortly after dominated the play. Captain for today and man of the match Julian Kalemi with a beautiful hatrick followed by another from Hussein Aldreby with a perfectly executed penalty by Erald Lasku, great performances and skills during the whole game from Huseyin-Emre Denizer with joint effort from Adam Choudhury and New signing Theo Constant who ran his socks off. Red & White still undefeated from last season. Great team effort.