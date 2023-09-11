New Salamis U14s Reds started the season fantastically with a 6-0 victory against Hinton and Finchley. The boys in red and white dominated the match from start to finish but couldn’t put their many chances away in the first half. However, they continued playing their football with Theo Skouros performing outstandingly. New Salamis managed to break the deadlock through Mo Younes Nait Ammar. He went on to score a further 2 goals to get his hat trick. Further goals from Heritier Kiala, Zakaria Sahal ensured the reds get the 3 points.