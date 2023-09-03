New Salamis just weren’t themselves on Saturday losing to Biggleswade Town 5-1.
once they were two goals ďown they had no option but to attack and left their rearguard vulnerable.
Even so they never gave up but they were up a very organised Biggleswade Town.
The home team scored early in the 25th minute when Harry Draper latching on to a pass and banged it into the back of the net from a new salamis error.
Biggleswade second came ten minutes later From a corner kick Harry Draper scored with a scissors kick.
The third From a cross from the right Dimácí Hunter tapped it in.
The fourth Biggleswade goal came from a
JJ lacey penalty from a foul in the penalty area.
New Salamis reduced the score to 4-1 when Michael Jackson scored with a thriller.
Biggleswade Town ended the game 5-1 winners Harry Draper scoring to give him a hať trick.
New Salamis FA Cup run cones to an end
