New Salamis just weren’t themselves on Saturday losing to Biggleswade Town 5-1.

once they were two goals ďown they had no option but to attack and left their rearguard vulnerable.

Even so they never gave up but they were up a very organised Biggleswade Town.

The home team scored early in the 25th minute when Harry Draper latching on to a pass and banged it into the back of the net from a new salamis error.

Biggleswade second came ten minutes later From a corner kick Harry Draper scored with a scissors kick.

The third From a cross from the right Dimácí Hunter tapped it in.

The fourth Biggleswade goal came from a

JJ lacey penalty from a foul in the penalty area.

New Salamis reduced the score to 4-1 when Michael Jackson scored with a thriller.

Biggleswade Town ended the game 5-1 winners Harry Draper scoring to give him a hať trick.