Lowestoft Town welcomed New Salamis to the seaside, and the Trawler Boys triumphed in an eight goal thriller. Town were three-nil up within sixteen minutes, A Sam Johnson double sandwiching a goal from Jake Reed, but the visitors then awoke and Derek Asamoah and Pan Boxer reduced the arrears to three-two. Adam Hipperson made it four two, and Asamoah scored again just before the break to leave us at four-three at half time. After that performance the second half was something of an anticlimax, but Harvey Sayer did get a fifth for Lowestoft, who march on. Image courtesy of Shirley Whitlow.