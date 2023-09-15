Statements by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas:

N.Anastasiades will have the last word on the relations between N.Christodoulides and DISY

11 September 2023, ‘Astra’ radio

Developments are vindicating assessments when AKEL had warned that the government’s cooperation with DISY had been planned during the pre-election period, AKEL’s C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas pointed out to ‘Astra’ radio.

He recalled that Nikos Christodoulides also called for cooperation with DISY during the pre-election campaign, which he is doing now, stressing that his policies are “identical” to those of DISY. Furthermore, G.Koukoumas added that last week, Nicos Anastasiades also sent out a clear message in favour of DISY joining the government.

Giorgos Koukoumas estimated that Nicos Anastasiades will have the final say, noting that they will subsequently work out the procedural matters between them.