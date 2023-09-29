Score by GRAMMY® Award-winning composer Stephanie Economou MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 is in theaters nationwide today

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 8th, 2023 – Back Lot Music announces the release of Focus Features’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Grammy® Award-winning composer Stephanie Economou. The soundtrack also features the original song “OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)” co-written & performed by film producer & celebrated singer/songwriter Rita Wilson and Academy Award®-winning songwriter Diane Warren, featuring guest vocalist Christos Mastoras. The Remix version of the song is also out today, remixed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – a Belgian-Greek DJ duo composed of brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios, who have remixed artists including Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers – View it here. Rounding out the tracklisting are songs by Greek artists that transport us alongside the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists, and turns. The film hits theaters nationwide today in North America, and the album is available everywhere digital music is sold and streamed.

Writer and director Nia Vardalos had a specific vision for the music: “I set out to create an authentic soundtrack of Greek songs to invoke the sunny landscapes and blue seas of Greece. New artists’ pieces and classic songs mingle with the soaringly Mediterranean score, all tied up wonderfully with a perfectly crafted Rita Wilson and Diane Warren song to bring us home.” For the songs featured throughout the film and soundtrack, Vardalos says her aim was “to evoke a feeling of travel by having the audience hear only Greek lyrics from the moment the Portokalos family arrives in Greece.” Adding to the authenticity is Greek-American composer Stephanie Economou who created the evocative score. With the film set in Greece itself, Economou says the main goal was to “explore the nuances of Greek musical culture and capture the story’s sense of wonder and romanticism.” Growing up watching the first film, she states that “The music for the first film evoked this sense of equivocal magic. I wanted to express that same kind of magic and composed a theme for the Portokalos family, all while collaborating with specialist musicians in Greece to create a sense of authenticity in the score.” In addition to Rita Wilson’s producorial role, she co-wrote, co-produced and performed the film’s closing track, “OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)” with Christos Mastoras from the immensely popular Greek band, Melisses. It is a beautifully uplifting song that cements the film’s idea that family is always there for you. “Nia was very clear about wanting a song that felt like a Greek song, that people could sing and keep in their heads as they were leaving the theater,” explains Wilson. “And I understood the impact of having a song like that because of so many summers spent in Greece starting from when I was a teenager.” ABOUT STEPHANIE ECONOMOU Stephanie Economou is a Grammy® Award-winning composer and violinist whose early successes have emerged from her exploration and study of widely varying musical styles, including classical, experimental, folk, and rock. Stephanie’s experience in media music extends from drama to action to comedy, which has demanded the synthesis of an electronic and acoustic musical palette. It is her uniquely hybridized compositional voice which has proven a valuable asset across a wide spectrum of visual media. Stephanie is the composer of the Netflix TV series Jupiter’s Legacy, based on the comic series by Mark Millar. She has written the music for the Lionsgate/Starz series Step Up: High Water, the second season of Manhunt: Deadly Games, as well as the Netflix series, The Chair, created by Amanda Peet and starring Sandra Oh. Stephanie scored two episodes of the Disney+ documentary series Marvel’s 616, directed by Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie, and continued her collaboration with Jacobs on the LucasFilm/Disney+ documentary feature More Than Robots. She is also the composer of the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla expansions The Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarök, the latter of which earned her the 2023 Grammy Award in the new “Best Score for Video Games and Other Interactive Media,” category making her the first person in history to win the award.

In another first, Stephanie also won the inaugural David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent from the Society of Composers and Lyricists for her music on Jupiter’s Legacy. Her recent work includes the DreamWorks animated feature Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and the Lionsgate feature film About My Father.

ABOUT RITA WILSON

Rita Wilson is a multi-talented singer/songwriter, actress and producer. A master at marrying her passion for music and film, other notable songs she’s released from motion pictures include, “Til You’re Home” with Sebastián Yatra, from A Man Called Otto (which landed on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song), “Even More Mine” from My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, “Everybody Cries” from The Outpost, “Because Love” from Love is Love is Love, “Heart Unknown,” from a Simple Wedding, “Sometimes Love,” from Boy Genius and “Bad Things” with Matt Nathanson from Dawn Patrol. Rolling Stone called her music “evocative” and “inspiring,” while American Songwriter said her music was “meticulously crafted.” Her fifth and latest album, Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets features icons including WILLIE NELSON, SMOKEY ROBINSON, JACKSON BROWNE, TIM MCGRAW, ELVIS COSTELLO, KEITH URBAN, LESLIE ODOM JR, JOSH GROBAN, VINCE GILL, AND JIMMIE ALLEN. ABOUT MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists, and turns. Opa! My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos and is once again produced by Rita Wilson p.g.a, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. The returning ensemble cast includes Vardalos as Toula; John Corbett as Toula’s husband, Ian; Elena Kampouris as their daughter, Paris; Louis Mandylor as Toula’s brother, Nick; Lainie Kazan as Maria, Toula and Nick’s mother; Andrea Martin as Maria’s sister, Aunt Voula; Maria Vacratsis as Aunt Frieda; and Gia Carides and Joey Fatone as cousins Nikki and Angelo. Joining the My Big Fat Greek Wedding family for the first time are Elias Kacavas as Paris’ ex, Aristotle; Melina Kotselou as Victory; and Stephanie Nur as Qamar.

The gifted behind-the-scenes team includes music supervisors Deva Anderson & Rachel Lautzenheiser; director of photography Barry Peterson; production designer Grant Armstrong; art director Matthew Kerly; costume designer Timothy Wonsik; visual consultant Colleen Atwood; hair department head Loulia Sygrimi and makeup department head Alexandra Myta.

Tracklisting: *All tracks by Stephanie Economou unless otherwise noted

1. Opa – George Alkeos

2. Portokalos Family Vacation

3. To Kalokeri – Dionisis Shinas

4. Gone Back in Time

5. Olive Groves

6. Kratise Me – Charis Panopoulos

7. One Room All Together

8. Family Sleepover

9. Making Olive Oil

10. Ian Meets a Monk

11. An S’Arnitho Agapi Mou – Tzeni Vanou

12. Gift-Giving

13. Stuck Together By Our Own Sweat

14. Telika (Club Mix) – Konstantinos Argiros

15. Life Goals

16. Qamar and Christos

17. Paris and Aristotle

18. Ase Me Na Figo – Aleka Kanellidou

19. Always Room for More Love

20. The Great Urn Chase

21. “Sopa”

22. Theos Schoreston – Pavlina Voulgaraki

23. The Windless Tree

24. A Village Wedding

25. The Fountains of Vrisi

26. Ginete – Pantelis Pantelidis

27. Let the Water Flow

28. The Procession

20. Ain b Ain – Abdulkareem Alkabbani

30. Kato Apo Ton Ourano – Under the Sky – Kostas Christides

31. Courtyard Reception

32. A Reunion for the Ages

33. My Big Fat Greek Kalamatiano – Kostas Christides

34. OLI MAZI (We Are All Together) – Rita Wilson & Christos Mastoras