You are all invited to

The Best of Muswell Hill Festival!

A free-to-attend family-friendly event organised by Muswell Hill Traders Association: Muswell Business

Saturday, 9th of September 2023 1pm-7pm

Fortis Green Road (closed for this occasion)

Our latest festival of fun, music and food will bring local traders, family and friends together and celebrate everything that makes N10 a fantastic place to live and work. With local performers, community groups and vendors, loads of entertaining family activities, food stalls, and games, it will fill Fortis Green Road and be a day of fun for all ages and interests!

As one of the organisers, Deanna Bogdanovic, said: ‘ The Best of Muswell Hill is one of the biggest local highlights in our cultural calendar this year. We hope to draw not just local residents and businesses but also visitors outside the neighbourhood. Our aim is to increase footfall in our high street, help put our local indie businesses and local artists on the map, and together celebrate Muswell Hill’s diversity and heritage.’

The Best of Muswell Hill is a chance to celebrate all that is good about our community, and there is plenty. Since it was created in its current form by primarily just two builders, our town has over 120 years of history now, and is famous for everything from its views, musicians, actors, ancient woodlands, Alexandra Palace and first TV transmissions, harmonious architecture – the list is long!

Tracey Tommasini, committee member said: ‘We are looking for volunteers to help us organise and deliver it, food vendors to sell their goods to hungry festival goers and for any donation you can afford to give. Please do get in touch. ‘

Link for donations

https://pay.collctiv.com/the-best-of-muswell-hill-featival-49683

Gillian White, festival committee member and event’s MC says:’ Like everyone in Muswell Hill we love our community festivities and always look forward to a chance to celebrate together with the whole neighbourhood’

‘ The Best of Muswell Hill is for all, and we can’t wait to join everyone in September for a full day of spectacular entertainment, dance routines and my own recipe Sangria, to celebrate N10’s special community spirit in our own inimitable style.’ added Monique Stone, committee member.

Our community and traders experienced the extraordinary difficulties they have faced over the past years. On the other hand we’ve also seen the strength of our local community and friendly support when it was most, most needed. The Best of Muswell Hill Festival and it’s collaboration with Children Book Shop will showcase what makes Muswell Hill special. Let’s show that off in what could be our biggest event yet!

You are all invited !

The Best Of Muswell Hill Festival

When: 9th of September 2023 1pm-7pm

Where: Fortis Green Road (closed for occasion)

Organised by: Muswell Hill Traders Association Muswell Business

Planning has already started on The Best of Muswell Hill festival, (a spin off from last years’ cancelled festival due to sad passing of our Queen) and will feature a stage hosting a 17-piece pro-standard swing band, English Jazz Orchestra, The Kinks tribute band from Netherlands and it is now open for local musicians and comedy acts to apply to preform too.

We will also be celebrating our local prominent residents (past and present,) our healthiest high street status, the history of TV and Ally Pally, the beauties of the Parkland Walk, our creative artists and writers and all our many fantastic local businesses. There will be food and drink by local vendors and something for everyone.

Our homage to Muswell Hill and its community spirit will be shown through Local Gem awards.

We are currently seeking sponsorship for our awards and our committee is open to suggestions and ideas on how to make this Festival the best it can be.

If you would like to get involved in any capacity, please email us

[email protected]