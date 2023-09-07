In a fast-paced lifestyle that so many live in this day and age, trying to keep up with everything, it often melts down our brain. People forget how to socialise and physically input with any useful, verbal communication amongst each other. Instead, they sit there with cell phones that entertain them, hey I get it, if others are boring you, who wouldn’t be tempted to opt out, rather than engage in conversing with another person. However, when people have given up their personal time for you, to actually spend some quality time with you, when they could be doing other things more constructive or pleasurable with their personal time, it may be considered rude and the mature person may even be offended. So, let’s take that into account when next browsing on that phone or tablet in front of others; if you have an urgent message or email to reply to, a simple apology and excusing yourself for a few moments may be greatly appreciated by another.

So many people get distracted by scrolling through social media, with comments and of what others are saying or doing, right or wrong information, with almost stupid egotistical displays of wanting to be admired, that it often becomes sad to the lengths they will go to, in a negative way, just to get the attention of others, be it good or bad feedback, they just want to be seen.

Wasting time watching, rather than actually doing, is what I believe to be for those who lead a boring dull life, instead they are watching everyone else, filming everything to show others, instead of getting out there and taking part in something really exciting.

In a nation of compulsive phone checkers and the auto link clicking activity people, where the average 15 second attention span is of a peanut brain, what chance will people have in the real world of adulthood and real conversation and productivity. Digital habits may have dulled the brain, it can make you irritable, aggressive, impair your memory, disrupt your sleep pattern, suppress your libido and immunity system, so avoiding those annoying emails and messages before bed time can be good for you.

In life we tend to multitask, juggling with the everyday mundane, eat, sleep, school, study, work, hobby. Some don’t even do that, instead they will waste time sitting in front of the TV or on social media, day and night, miss out on the blue, sunny skies and beautiful scenery of different parts of the globe and what it has to offer, and often, one doesn’t have to even travel too far from home to take in some different sights, enjoy live entertainment you can really let go to and appreciate in real time.

Yes there are work commitments, friends, family, children, parents, grandparents, it is one life, don’t miss out on that talk time, it can reveal so much; the stories from our elders that we may have been too busy to listen to in our youth often comes back at us, when we won’t have full answers on things we want to know, because we were too consumed with multitasking and other life preferences.

Find the balance of what works for you, but is also a good healthy balance. Plan enjoyable things to do, people to see and just enough social media attention that it doesn’t encroach on real life matters of worth. When people are gone, they are gone; don’t have regrets because of your selfish prioritised addiction.

Give yourself a time allowance, as though it were any other addiction and you were weaning off. Choose your order of multitasking choices wisely and don’t waste time, time is not something that can be recycled.

We have a world full of overweight and obese people and many are so young now, that it has become a problem with diabetes even in children, since many have become so inactive with less outdoor physical exercise and games of old that once kept a metabolism in good working order.

Be mindful in all you do with adequate physical exercise, good work for the mind and body to keep it brain active in a good way, sufficient play time in what you enjoy doing with those you have fun with, restful sleep and relaxation, avoiding the stressors and dramas of your harmonious tranquil energy. Take time to live for you, yourself and not how others program and show to be the right way; their right way may not be your true idea of the right way, don’t multitask in a following sheep manner, lifestyle.

Create your own multitasking lifestyle package bundle that fits into your true self, without losing out on real life. It avoids all brain meltdown of frustration and annoyance.

Be mindful!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

