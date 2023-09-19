European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, will stress to the UNSG, Antonio Guterres, during a meeting they will have on Tuesday, the need for him to appoint the soonest possible an envoy for the Cyprus question.

The Cyprus News Agency has learned that Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, had a short conversation with Metsola before the beginning on Tuesday of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Metsola informed President Christodoulides that she will meet later today with the UNSG, and will convey to him the need for the appointment of a UNSG envoy for the Cyprus problem the soonest possible, so that the necessary actions will also get underway by the EU.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.