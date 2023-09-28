Cyprus’ Independence parade will take place on October 1st in the presence of the European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, and the Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, among other officials.

The parade for the 63rd anniversary since Cyprus’ independence will take place in Nicosia and will begin at 1100 local time with the participation of military units and aircraft of the National Guard, the Police and the Fire Service.

According to a Defence Ministry press release, before the beginning of the parade the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides will be officially welcomed. This will be followed by the raising of the flag, the playing of the national anthem and the firing of 21 cannon salutes.

President Christodoulides will receive the salute, flanked by Defence Minister, Michalis Giorgallas and the Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Georgios Tsitsikostas.

European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, will be present as the official guest of the President of the Republic.

Moreover, as it is noted, the Greek government will be represented by the National Defence Minister, Nikos Dendias, who will be accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros.

Foreign Ambassadors and Defence Attaches will also watch the parade, along with the public.