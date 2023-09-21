Two men have been charged in relation to a burglary in Cheshunt.

At around 8pm on Sunday (17 September), police were called to a report of a burglary at a property on Cromwell Avenue.

Officers attended and arrested two men nearby.

Myles Flynn, aged 41, of Holwell Lane, Hatfield, has been charged with burglary, he appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday (19 September) where he was released on conditional bail. He is to return to court on Tuesday 17 October.

Georgie Summers, aged 22, of Church Farm Close, Horham, Suffolk has been charged with burglary and also bailed, he will appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on Monday 2 October.

Detective Sergeant Chris Dale, of the Broxbourne Local Crime Unit, said: “Thanks to the vigilant member of the public who called us to report this, we were able to make two swift arrests.

“Our investigation remains ongoing at this time into this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 41/74692/23.”

