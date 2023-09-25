Conference

Location: Parklane Resort and Spa, Limassol



The “Maritime Cyprus 2023” Conference is scheduled to take place in Limassol, between 8 and 11 October 2023. The Maritime Cyprus Conference is an established biennial event organised by the Shipping Deputy Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and has grown into one of the world’s most significant shipping conferences since it was first organized back in 1989.

The Conference brings together more than 1000 participants, including shipowners, shipping executives, regulators and state officials from all over the world, including high-calibre speakers. Maritime Cyprus provides the opportunity to the participants to become familiar with the strong maritime tradition of Cyprus and the buzzing maritime cluster in cosmopolitan Limassol. Our endeavour is for Cyprus to maintain and enhance its role as an advanced, proactive, competitive maritime nation with a positive contribution both in Europe and internationally.

The main theme of this year’s Conference is “Shipping in Action: An Agenda for Change”.

The panel discussions included in this year’s programme, with the participation of high profile invited shipping specialists, will be discussing the main challenges shipping faces today (click here for the conference programme):

• Sustainable Shipping towards 2050: a Mission (Im)Possible?

• The Shipowners’ perspective on the future of EU shipping

• Challenge Accepted: Energy Transition – Where do we Stand?

• The Role of Shipbuilding in an Evolving Shipping Industry

• Navigating the Seas of Capital: Exploring Ship Finance

• Digital Transformation and current developments

The Official Opening of the Conference will take place on Sunday, 8th October 2023. During the Opening Reception, the winner of the “Cyprus Maritime Award 2023” will be announced by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The main conference will be held, between 9th and 11th October 2023. The Official Opening of the working part will take place on Monday, 9th October 2023, by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus.