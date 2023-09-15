Maria Sakkari progressed into the quarter-final in the San Diego Open 2023 on Wednesday, September 13, after Camila Osorio was forced to retire.

After Sakkari was eliminated in the very first round of the US Open, the Greek has returned to the court progressing to the last eight of of the San Diego tournament.

The qualification came relatively smoothly for the 28-year-old, as she won the first set 6-3 (breaking the Colombian’s serve in the 8th game). In the second set the match was tied 2-2 when Colombian Osorio withdrew due to injury and as a result, Sakkari found herself in the quarter-finals phase of the competition.

This was the second time the two tennis players met on the court, with Sakkari defeating 21-year-old Osorio 6-2, 6-3 at the Rothesay Open 2022 in Nottingham.

Sakkari will play the winner of the match scheduled between Emma Navarro and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (both from the qualifiers).