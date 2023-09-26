Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to an incident in the garden of a semi-detached house under renovation on Gilston Road in Chelsea.

Firefighters rescued a man from a 5-metre deep hole who had his leg trapped by equipment. He was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Another man was rescued via a ladder and a further 12 people were led to safety from the site.

Station Commander Stephen Irvine, who was at the scene, said: “This was a complex incident and crews worked incredibly hard using specialist equipment to safely rescue the man. Thankfully, he was okay.

“One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used to lower air bags to stabilise the hole so that crews could gain safe access and then lift the man to safety.

“Properties either side were evacuated as a precaution and surrounding roads were closed whilst crews made the scene safe.”

The Brigade was called at 1317 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1730. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Battersea and surrounding fire stations attended the scene