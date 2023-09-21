Karimullah Tufan, 31 (01.01.92), of Fairfield Crescent, Edgware, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, 20 September.

The incident happened at around 00:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 September when the victim, a man in his 20s, was outside Edgware underground station in Station Road on his way home from a night out with friends.

He was approached by a man who began talking to him, before allegedly raping him in a nearby car park area.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

A man was arrested in Hendon on Tuesday 19 September and was later charged as above.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are still keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone with any information. Please call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3688/15SEP23.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.