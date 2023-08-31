London lions 2 St Panteleimonll 2

A pleasant evening for a midweek game at the Maccabi stadium.

The Saints had a full squad and made a few changes to their starting 11 from their previous game.

They were 1-0 down in the 7th minute from a freaky own goal.

The pace of the game was quick and the football was good. Lions were pleased to see the half out 1 up.

The second half the Saints came out pushing to get a goal and get caught on the break to concede another. They go 2-0 down in the 11th minute.

Still the Saints carried on pressing and get back into the game from a corner which Hamza Meizou puts into the back of the net around the 26th minute mark.

The water break comes in at a good time and George Frangeskou encourages his players to keep going.

The Lions were sitting and trying to catch the Saints on the break, but in the 37th minute a ball over the top of the Lions defence and a couple of attempts on goal it was the consistent Courtney Massay who shoots into the top right hand corner.

2-2 with 10 minutes plus added time to play,

you felt the Saints will pull off an away victory.

In the 40th minute the Lions went down to 10 men with a bit of foul play from their defender.

There was almost 10 minutes of added time but the lions experience held off any pressure from Saint Panteleimon.



Michael Sifonios