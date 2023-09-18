Labour Cypriot Society Drinks Reception

Leonardo Hotel, Liverpool, Suite 7

Sunday 8th October 2023

18:00 – 20:00

Join us for a friendly drink and some nibbles and hear about how we can mobilise the 300,000 strong Cypriot community in the UK in support of Labour. We’ll hear from Lord Ray Collins, Fabian Hamilton and other MPs and peers about how Labour in government will maintain strong ties with Cyprus. We represent Cypriots from all communities, and non-Cypriots, and uphold Labour values of equality, diversity and internationalism. All welcome!

N.B. This event is outside of the Secure Zone and does not require a Labour Party Conference Pass to attend