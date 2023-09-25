Labour Cypriot Society drinks reception

The Labour Cypriot Society is holding a drinks reception on Sunday 8th October 2023, 6pm – 8pm at the Leonardo Hotel (formerly Jury’s Inn), Suite 7, Liverpool.

Join us for a friendly drink and some nibbles and hear about how we can mobilise the 300,000 strong Cypriot community in the UK in support of the Labour Party, and campaigning for a Labour government.

We’ll hear from Stephen Doughty MP, Lord Ray Collins, Fabian Hamilton MP and other MPs and peers about how Labour in government will maintain strong ties with Cyprus.

With a general election likely next year, the society aims to contribute to a Labour victory, and in turn, a Labour government. Its members are from all Cypriot communities and non-Cypriots, across all protected characteristics, in line with Labour values. Members are united behind the aims of a Labour government in the UK, and a united, peaceful Cyprus.

This year’s Labour Party Conference promises to be one of the most well attended and exciting of recent years and the Labour Cypriot Society is proud to be playing its part.

All welcome.

N.B. This event is outside of the Secure Zone and does not require a Labour Party Conference Pass to attend

For more information, please contact: Maria Neophytou 07718 976 065, Jade Azim [email protected] or Peter Droussiotis [email protected]