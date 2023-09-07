Junior Andre has given his Instagram followers a sneak preview of his new single.

The singer, 18, who is following in his dad Peter’s footsteps, shared a promo snap of the new single cover where he is seen in an all-black outfit.

He wrote: “You’ve been asking me for ages now ‘when are you dropping new music?’ Well I can finally say with a big smile on my face that my single ‘Only One’ is being released on FRIDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER!! I’ve been working nonstop in the studio and I have so much new music to share with you all.”

Junior signed a huge record deal with Columbia Records in 2021 when he was just 16. In June last year he celebrated his debut single Slide hitting number one in the UK’s iTunes chart.