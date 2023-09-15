Our From Home to Home Walk is back and we would like to invite you to join us on Saturday 7 October! Following on from our successful walk in 2019, where we managed to raise an incredible £8,000 in support of the Alzheimer’s Society, we extend a warm invitation to you, your family and friends to come and walk with us.

The walk will start Anastasia Lodge at 1.30pm and finish at Autumn Gardens at around 3.00pm*, where there will be celebrations, speeches and refreshments. We will be joined by families and friends of our residents as well as day care guests and members of the local community.

You can sign up to join us on our walk HERE and donate to this amazing cause HERE.