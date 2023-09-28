KOPA Veterans are back this Friday 29th Septem-ber 8-10pm at Trent Park, Oakwood, with an event dedica-ted in memory of Jimmy Cattle, the KLN, Omonia and KOPA long serving player and manager who sadly passed away in August.

Once again, there are two groups; over 40s and over 50s and it is fitting to see KLN and Omonia, Jimmy’s clubs, with a team in each group.

Each event has seen some decent football but most importantly, old friendships rekindled and good spirited competition.

Over 40s: KLN, Omonia, Komi Kebir, Brotherhood, Xylofagou A big welcome to newcomers Xylofagou to Over 40.

Over 50s: Famagusta, Omonia, Komi Kebir, KLN. A big welcome to Famagusta to Over 50.

Any enquiries, please email [email protected]