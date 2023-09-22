Islington provides free school meals for pupils at council-run nurseries and primary schools, saving families £450 a year per child and guaranteeing them a healthy meal. We’ve been providing free school meals to all primary school children for more than 10 years, but this year’s scheme is supported by the Mayor of London’s expansion of free school meals.

If your child is registered for free school meals, they can access free activities and food during the Christmas, Easter and summer breaks.

Find out more and register online: https://orlo.uk/8Auze