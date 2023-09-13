We are determined to tackle inequality amongst disadvantaged groups in Islington and you can be a part of our mission.

Learn about the Social Model of Disability and the Cultural Model of Deafness through case studies, videos and quizzes at an interactive workshop. At the end of the event there will be an opportunity to network and enjoy refreshments.

📆 Wednesday 27 September, 2.30-5.30pm

📍 222 Upper Street, N1 1XR

Book your place: https://orlo.uk/jF2X1