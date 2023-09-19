Posted on

 

 

Led rides

Our free group rides are easy-paced and fun, and suitable for all competent cyclists . Children will need to be accompanied by an adult and may also bring other family members who are happy to ride on quiet roads. Our attractive routes have been designed by experienced cycle instructors to allow you to enjoy and explore Islington (and beyond) by bicycle.

Ride 

Saddle and Sole family ride 1 (short)

Saddle and Sole family ride 2 (longer)

Date and location

Sunday 24 September, 2023, Highbury Fields, N5, by the Leisure Centre

Time

1400-1500

1530-1730

Book

here

here

You can contact us to be added to the mailing list for updates.

 

 

 

 

 

