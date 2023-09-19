Led rides
Our free group rides are easy-paced and fun, and suitable for all competent cyclists . Children will need to be accompanied by an adult and may also bring other family members who are happy to ride on quiet roads. Our attractive routes have been designed by experienced cycle instructors to allow you to enjoy and explore Islington (and beyond) by bicycle.
Ride
Saddle and Sole family ride 1 (short)
Saddle and Sole family ride 2 (longer)
Date and location
Sunday 24 September, 2023, Highbury Fields, N5, by the Leisure Centre
Time
1400-1500
1530-1730
Book
You can contact us to be added to the mailing list for updates.
- Local group Cycle Islington occasionally run some rides, and post details here: http://cycleislington.uk/category/rides/
- Other local rides can be found here: https://www.letsride.co.uk/guided-rides
- The London Cycling Campaign list rides and events here: https://lcc.org.uk/events
